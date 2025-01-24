Tiger Basketball Team Travels To Tuscaloosa For Saturday Evening Tilt With Alabama

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Basketball team goes on the road Saturday to face No. 4/3 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

The game will be the Tigers fourth in their first six Southeastern Conference contests.

LSU and Alabama will tip just after 7:30 p.m. with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) and on TV on the SEC Network with Dave Neal and Pat Bradley.

Alabama is ranked fourth in the latest AP media poll and third in the coaches’ poll with a record of 16-3 and 5-1 in the SEC, while LSU, coming off a midweek bye, is 12-6 and 1-4 in the league.

LSU enters the game off a 68-57 loss last Saturday at Texas A&M. It was a contest in which the Aggies were able to take control of in the second half thanks to a 10-0 run over some six minutes when LSU went cold from the field and surrendered turnovers that resulted in Texas A&M baskets.

Alabama scored over 100 points for the second straight game in its last game on Tuesday, downing Vanderbilt, 103-87. The Tide previously had beaten No. 8 Kentucky, 102-97 the previous Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Cam Carter continues to lead the Tigers, averaging 17.6 points per game for the season and 19.4 points in SEC play. He is one of three in the SEC rankings, shooting over 40 percent from three-point range (46-of-113 (40.7%). He is seventh in the SEC in scoring average.

Jordan Sears has been coming off the bench the last couple of games. He is averaging 13.8 points and is 78 points shy of 2,000 for his career.

Alabama is led by Mark Sears who leads the Crimson Tide in points (19.0) and assists (4.9). The Crimson Tide has three other players in double figures with Grant Nelson at 12.6 (also 8.7 rebounds), Aden Holloway (11.4 points) and Labaron Philon (11.3).

With the road schedule for LSU, the schedule tilts back toward home for the Tigers as they will play three-of-the-next-four games at home, starting on Wednesday when the potential No. 1 team in Auburn will come to Baton Rouge and the Maravich Center.

On Feb. 1, for the Texas game, the 25th anniversary of the 2000 SEC Champions and NCAA Sweet 16 team will be honored as many of Coach John Brady’s Tigers will be in town for that event. It is also Alumni Basketball day and many players from several different eras will be on hand for the game.

Tickets for both games next week at home are available at LSUTix.net.