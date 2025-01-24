Men's Tennis To Open ITA Kickoff Against NC State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (2-0) will open their campaign at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, January 25 against No. 22 NC State at 1 p.m. CT at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.

On Sunday, the Tigers will take on either No. 9 Mississippi State or Pepperdine.

NC State (Jan. 25)

ITA Kickoff Weekend

The 17th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend will feature over 50 teams as they compete in various facilities around the country. The men’s competition will be held at 14 different sites, with four teams at each location. The Tigers will be on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi.

Notes on NC State

Saturday will mark the first dual match between LSU and NC State. Their 2024 season ended with a 18-7 record in dual matches.

This spring, NC State has faced off in three matches, building a 2-1 record. The first two matches were a perfect 7-0 sweep, defeating Campbell and NC Central. This week, the team fell to No. 21 Harvard by a score of 5-2.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers had a strong start to the spring season last weekend, earning two 7-0 defeats in a double-header against Southern and UL-Lafayette.

Three members of the team were able to make their spring debut in purple and gold. Ishaan Ravichander, Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas, and Sasa Markovic all left the courts with their first Tiger dual win.

