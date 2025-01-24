Five Former Tigers on NFL Conference Championship Game Rosters

BATON ROUGE – Five former LSU football players will look to earn a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday when the NFL’s Conference Championship Games are held.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders face the Eagles at 2 p.m. on FOX. Former Tigers Ty Davis-Price and Andre Sam are on Philadelphia’s practice squad.

Sunday evening Buffalo, featuring LSU long snapper Reid Ferguson and center Will Clapp, travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs at 5:30 on CBS.

LSU is guaranteed of having a former player in the Super Bowl for the 24th consecutive year – the longest such streak in college football. LSU’s Super Bowl streak dates back to January of 2002 when running back Kevin Faulk made the first of five Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots.

Daniels is aiming to become the third LSU quarterback to reach the Super Bowl as a starter for his respective franchise. Joe Burrow was the last to do it when he guided the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in February of 2023.

David Woodley was the first Tiger quarterback to start in a Super Bowl when he led the Dolphins into Super Bowl XVII in January of 1983.

LSU In NFL Playoffs

Eagles (2)

Ty Davis-Price (practice)

Andre Sam (practice)

Bills (2)

Will Clapp (practice)

Reid Ferguson

Commanders (1)

Jayden Daniels

Chiefs (0)