LSU T&F’s Trip to Red Raider Invite Cancelled Due to Travel Conditions

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team’s trip to Lubbock, Texas, has been canceled due to the travel conditions throughout the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area.

The Tiger’s flights set to leave from New Orleans to Dallas on Thursday morning were cancelled due to the historic amount of snow the area received on Tuesday.

Up Next

LSU will be heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas, next week as they take on challengers at the two-day Razorback Invitational, January 31 – February 1.

