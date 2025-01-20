Tuesday’s Kim Mulkey Show Cancelled Due To Weather

BATON ROUGE – Due to the upcoming winter storm, Tuesday’s Kim Mulkey Show at TJ Ribs has been cancelled.

The Kim Mulkey show is held every week at TJ Ribs, but with the road expected to create dangerous driving situations, this week’s show will not be held. It will resume as regularly planned next week.

LSU is set to play on ESPN in Columbia at No. 2 South Carolina at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in attendance for a one-hour show before tipoff. The Tigers return to the PMAC on Sunday to host Texas A&M.