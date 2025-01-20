LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

LSU Stays Put At No. 5 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained at No. 5 in Monday’s AP Poll as LSU moved to 20-0 for the second time over the past three seasons and in program history.

LSU is prepping for a top-five matchup as the Tigers are poised to take on No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia on Thursday. ESPN’s College Gameday will begin at 6 p.m. CT and the one-hour show will lead straight into tipoff on ESPN.

AP Poll – January 20, 2025

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. USC
  5. LSU
  6. UConn
  7. Texas
  8. Maryland
  9. TCU
  10. Kansas State
  11. Kentucky
  12. Ohio State
  13. North Carolina
  14. Duke
  15. Oklahoma
  16. West Virginia
  17. Tennessee
  18. Georgia Tech
  19. Alabama
  20. North Carolina State
  21. Michigan State
  22. Cal
  23. Minnesota
  24. Michigan
  25. Baylor

