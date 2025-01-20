LSU Stays Put At No. 5 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained at No. 5 in Monday’s AP Poll as LSU moved to 20-0 for the second time over the past three seasons and in program history.

LSU is prepping for a top-five matchup as the Tigers are poised to take on No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia on Thursday. ESPN’s College Gameday will begin at 6 p.m. CT and the one-hour show will lead straight into tipoff on ESPN.

AP Poll – January 20, 2025