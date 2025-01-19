Matt McMahon Radio Show To Move To LSU Studios This Monday

BATON ROUGE – The Matt McMahon Radio Show Monday night will not be broadcast from TJ Ribs but will air on the radio and LSUsports.net at its scheduled time from the studios of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

This week’s show had already been moved to 6 p.m. CT to begin prior to the start of the college football national championship game which kicks off later in the evening. The Matt McMahon Show will air on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including local Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM.

The show will be produced earlier Monday to allow Coach McMahon and staff to get out of town to a scheduled recruiting trip, which was originally planned for a Tuesday departure, to avoid the forecasted snow event in south Louisiana.

Fans can still get their questions in on the LSU Sports App, at LSUsports.net/askcoach/ or @LSURadio before noon CT on Monday to have their questions asked on Monday’s show.

The regularly scheduled broadcast at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway will resume next Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.