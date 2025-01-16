Women’s Tennis Unveils The 2025 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis kicks off its 2025 spring season this weekend. The Tigers aim to improve their 16-11 record from last season, where they finished ranked No. 29 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The season begins with an away trip to California. On Jan. 17, the team will face San Diego at 2:00 p.m. CT. The following day, Jan. 18, they will compete against UCSB at 4:00 p.m. CT. Both matches will be held at the Hogan Tennis Center in San Diego.

After their initial matches, the team will participate in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Gainesville, Fla. They will take on Miami on Jan. 25 at 1:00 p.m. CT, followed by a contest against Florida or Florida International on Jan. 26. These events will be held at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. LSU will conclude its first month of play with its first homestand on Jan. 31 for a doubleheader, hosting New Orleans at 2:00 p.m. CT and UL-Lafayette at 5:30 p.m. CT.

In February, if necessary, the Tigers participate in the ITA National Indoors, hosted by Illinois or Northwestern from Feb. 6-10. Following ITA involvement, the team travels to Tulane on Feb. 13 for a 2:00 p.m. CT match. The month concludes with three straight home contests, with two SEC matches in that span. Firstly, on Feb. 23, LSU hosts Ole Miss at 11:00 a.m. and Southeastern Louisiana at 4:00 p.m., followed by a home matchup against Kentucky on Feb. 28. at 5:00 p.m. CT.

The following month starts with a home doubleheader on March 2, featuring a game against Tennessee at 11:00 a.m. and another against Southern at 4:00 p.m. The team will travel to Alabama for a matchup on March 7 at 5:00 p.m. CT, followed by a contest against Mississippi State on March 9 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Upon returning to Baton Rouge, the Tigers will host Georgia on March 14 at 5:00 p.m. CT and South Carolina on March 16 at 11:00 a.m. CT. They will then face Texas on the road at 2:00 p.m. CT on March 21 and Texas A&M on March 23 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Their next game will be at Vanderbilt on March 28 at 2:00 p.m. CT. The month wraps up with a home game against Missouri on March 30 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

In April, LSU hosts Arkansas on Apr. 4 at 5:00 p.m. CT, followed by a doubleheader against Oklahoma at 11:00 a.m. CT and Alcorn State at 4:00 p.m. CT on Apr. 6. The Tigers will then face Florida at 4:00 p.m. CT on Apr. 11 and Auburn at 12:00 p.m. CT on Apr. 13, both away matches, before competing in the SEC Championships from April 15-20 in Auburn, Ala., at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

The postseason begins in May with the NCAA First and Second Rounds from May 2-4, followed by the NCAA Super Regional from May 9-11. The season culminates at the NCAA Final Site from May 15-18, hosted by Baylor at the Hurd Tennis Center.

