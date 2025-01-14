Men's Tennis Opens 2025 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team will kick off the 2025 season on home courts on Wednesday, January 15 as they host two in-state foes, Southern University and UL-Lafayette. The Tigers will take on the Jaguars at 11 a.m. CT and the Cajuns at 3 p.m. CT. Season theme t-shirts will be handed out to the first 100 fans for the 3 p.m. match against UL-Lafayette.

“We’re excited to get the season underway,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “The guys are fired up and ready to compete. Like always we will need to lock in mentally and battle for every point.”

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

Southern University (Jan 15 – 11am CT)

Live Video | Live Stats

UL-Lafayette (Jan 15 – 3pm CT)

Live Video | Live Stats

Series History

LSU leads a perfect 18-0 record against Southern. The last meeting between the Tigers and the Jaguars was in February of 2024 at the LSU Tennis Complex where LSU swept 7-0.

In series history, LSU holds another perfect record of 23-0 against UL-Lafayette. The teams met last season in Baton Rouge with the Tigers coming out on top with a score of 7-0.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers boast an 11-player roster with six returning players and five newcomers. Julien Penzlin is a solo senior entering into his fourth season. The sophomore class consists of five: Brock Anderson, Rudy Ceccon, Charles Hobbs, Aleksi Lofman, and Alessio Vasquez.

Graduate student Ishaan Ravichander joined the Tigers in the Fall of 2025 after his time at Columbia. The freshman class sits at four with Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas, Andrej Loncarevic, Sasa Markovic, and Calin Stirbu all looking to make their debut as a Tiger.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.