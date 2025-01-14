Men's Swimming Set to Host Loyola (N.O.) Wednesday Afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s swimming team is set to host Loyola (N.O.) Wednesday afternoon at the LSU Natatorium.

Fans are welcome to come see the Tigers in action at 3:00 p.m. CT, as the first relay event of the day kicks off the competition. Doors open to the facility an hour before the start of the meet.

Live stats will be available on the MeetMobile app and posted to LSUsports.net after the meet’s conclusion.

LAST TIME OUT

The LSU swimming and diving team finished strong at the Georgia Invitational by meeting four NCAA A standards inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium.

The last tally in team performances saw the LSU men finishing in fourth place with 593 points, while the LSU women were fourth with 574 points.

The LSU men’s team accomplished an NCAA A cut in four of the five relays during the Georgia Invitational with the final one of the meet coming in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The LSU men also achieved NCAA A standard times in the 200-medley, 400-medley, and 200-free relay events.

The LSU diving team opened the Spring schedule back in Athens with the Georgia Diving Invitational.