January 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the January 2025 2024 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Major Burns

Senior, Sport Administration, Football

Reason for nomination: Major has shown determination and resilience on his journey towards graduation, by overcoming personal challenges and maintaining a growth mindset and an increased maturity towards academics. One of the most impressive aspects of Major’s academic progress this semester has been his commitment to developing and applying time management skills and improved academic habits. We are very proud of this milestone that Major was able to accomplish and cannot wait to see him succeed in his future endeavors!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Aleah Finnegan

Senior, Marketing, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: I’m so proud of all that Aleah has accomplished in the last year. She was able to balance winning a National Championship, competing in the Olympics, and completing her course work at the highest level. In the Fall term, she earned a place on the Dean’s List. I cannot wait to see what comes next for Aleah and see how she continues to grow.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Amal Glasgow

Freshman, Sport Administration, Men’s Track and Field

Reason for nomination: I would like to nominate Amal Glasgow for his exceptional perseverance, tenacity, and growth mindset in his first semester at LSU. Despite facing challenges that come with transitioning as an international student, Amal has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to stay focused and dedicated to his academic goals. Whether tackling difficult coursework or seeking additional help when needed, he has approached every obstacle with a positive attitude and a determination to improve. His resilience, combined with a consistent drive to improve, makes Amal a true role model for perseverance and a shining example of what it means to approach learning with a positive, growth-oriented attitude.

Nominated by: Priscilla Herrera, Learning Specialist

Shakeem McKay

Senior, Sport Administration, Men’s Track and Field

Reason for nomination: From his arrival at LSU in Spring 2023 to Spring 2025, I am quite impressed with the amount of growth, maturity, and determination Shakeem has shown to excel academically. I am most proud with how much he has grown in the classroom and how he handles himself. He has worked hard and has made academics a priority by scheduling extra tutoring sessions, meeting with professors, completing extra credit, and taking summer school classes. With all the success academically, Shakeem has also excelled on the track participating each year in the NCAA championships and being a two time All-American. With all his athletic success, Shakeem competed international for his home country of Trinidad and Tobago and represented them in 2024 Paris Olympic Games. I am delighted to nominate Shakeem for this award because he deserves to be recognized for all of his successes.

Nominated by: Xavier Shannon, Assistant Director

Greg Penn III

Senior, Sport Administration, Football

Reason for nomination: Greg established two key goals this semester. One being to be a leader off the field, and the other being to graduate. He was able to accomplish both goals while being enrolled in 18 hours and carrying the responsibility of earning number 18 on the field. Greg prioritized meeting his academic deadlines and spending a significant amount of time in the academic center to ensure that he met his goals. We are very proud of all of the hard work and dedication that Greg has put in this semester, which ultimately led to him earning his degree and being an LSU graduate!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Emedy Kiplimo

Freshman, Sport Administration, Men’s Track and Field

Reason for nomination: Emedy came to LSU as an international student, and prior to his arrival he had never been to the United States, let alone Louisiana. His ability to adapt to the university’s culture and the environment has been truly inspiring. Emedy consistently demonstrates a positive attitude and strong work ethic. Throughout the semester he not only completed his assignments on time but also went above and beyond by dedicating extra time to ensure the quality of his work. His commitment and dedication make him an exemplary nominee.

Nominated by: Jada Bruce, Assistant Learning Specialist

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.