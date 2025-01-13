Tiger Basketball Team Back Home To Face Arkansas, 8 p.m. Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team and the Arkansas Razorbacks meet for the first of two games Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game is set to tip just after 8 p.m. and tickets for the contest are available online at LSUTix.net. Tickets will also be available one hour prior to tipoff at the ticket windows on the upper level of the Maravich Center. LSU Students are admitted free of charge and the first 250 will get a free cheeseburger from game sponsor McDonald’s.

The Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU men’s basketball coach John Brady will be on the call on the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship station Eagle 98.1 FM). Kevin Fitzgerald and Carolyn Peck will have the television call on the SEC Network.

It will be another Beat The Buzzer night as selected food and concessions will be half off from the time the gates open until 10 minutes prior to tipoff. The Air Elite Dunkers will appear at halftime and the new mid-semester enrollees of the LSU Football team will be introduced to the crowd.

Both teams come into the game at 11-5 overall and 0-3 in the early Southeastern Conference play.

LSU is coming off losses at home to Vanderbilt and on the road last week at Missouri and at Ole Miss. The Tigers played better in the first half against Ole Miss, getting a 15-0 run that gave them the advantage, but LSU failed to capitalize on Ole Miss turnovers, getting just 12 scores in the first half of play.

The Tigers, as in their first two SEC contests, was able to score more in the second half, but could not get a handle on the Rebels offense over the last 20 minutes.

Cam Carter continued his strong start to SEC play with 16 points. He is averaging 18 through the first three SEC games and is fourth in league scoring. His 17.1 points per game average for 16 games is ranked eighth in the league. Daimion Collins had 14 points on 6-of-8 field goal shooting at Ole Miss on Saturday.

Collins for the week scored 25 points and was 10-of-14 from the field. He is fifth in the SEC in two-point field goal percentage at 71.6 percent.

Arkansas comes to Baton Rouge off two SEC home losses to Ole Miss and Florida after opening with a road loss at Tennessee. Adou Thiero leads the Razorbacks in scoring at 16.9 points per game, with Boogie Fland at 15.5 points and D. J. Wagner 10.4 points.

Coach John Calipari is in his first season at Arkansas as the head coach after his long sting at Kentucky.

LSU will be back on the road this Saturday, traveling to Bryan-College Station to take on Texas A&M.