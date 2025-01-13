LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Vanderbilt

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Vanderbilt
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

Related Stories

No. 5 LSU Battles to Win Against Vanderbilt, 83-77

No. 5 LSU Battles to Win Against Vanderbilt, 83-77

LSU Jumps To No. 5 In AP Poll

LSU Jumps To No. 5 In AP Poll

No. 5 LSU Hosts Vanderbilt For Monday Night SEC Hoops

No. 5 LSU Hosts Vanderbilt For Monday Night SEC Hoops