BATON ROUGE, La. – Five LSU players are listed among the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Sophomores for the 2025 season.

The list includes LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson (No. 21); infielder Steven Milam (No. 32); outfielder/left-handed pitcher Jake Brown (No. 54); outfielder Ashton Larson (No. 59); and right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin (No. 75).

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., recorded an outstanding 2024 freshman season for LSU, making 18 appearances (nine starts) and posting a 4-2 mark with a 3.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.

He was especially effective in the postseason, working 2.1 scoreless innings over two NCAA Chapel Hill Regional appearances on the same day (June 2 vs. Wofford and North Carolina) with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Anderson also made two appearances in the SEC Tournament (May 25-26), working 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

Milam, a 2024 First-Team Freshman All-American, batted .326 (72-for-221) last season with 12 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 40 RBI, 51 runs and seven stolen bases.

The product of Las Cruces, N.M., also earned Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was LSU’s leading hitting in its 10 postseason games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and to the NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

Milam hit two walk-off home runs within one week, as his decisive dingers lifted the Tigers to wins over South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal and over Wofford in the NCAA Regional opening game.

Brown, a product of Sulphur, La., played in 56 games (21 starts) last season, batting .264 (24-for-91) with four doubles, four homers, 13 RBI, 23 runs and three steals. He hit .286 (8-for-28) in LSU’s postseason games with one double, two homers, five RBI and seven runs.

Brown blasted a solo homer in the championship game of the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, and he batted .417 (5-for-12) in the SEC Tournament with one double, one homer, two RBI and five runs. His two-run homer in a tournament win over South Carolina tied the contest at 5-5 in the fourth inning.

Larson earned 2024 Freshman All-SEC recognition, as he played in 53 games (40 starts) and batted .298 (42-for-141) with nine doubles, three homers, 16 RBI and 25 runs.

Larson, a native of Overland Park, Kan., batted a team-best .337 (28-for-83) in SEC regular-season games with eight doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and 16 runs. He hit .462 (6-for-13) in a series win over Auburn with one double and three RBI, and he was 5-for-10 in a series win at Missouri with two doubles, one homer, two RBI and four runs.

Sheerin, a transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, will redshirt this season due to an injury. The native of Reading, Pa., in his freshman season recorded 109 strikeouts and 32 walks across 70.0 innings. He was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and received first-team All-MAAC recognition, leading the league in strikeouts.