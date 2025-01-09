Godson Oghenebrume Receiving Votes for The Bowerman Preseason Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Men’s Preseason Watch List on Thursday, the first edition before seven in-season updates are released through the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Senior Godson Oghenebrume is receiving votes on the opening edition of The Bowerman a year after being named to the preseason watch list in 2024.

The Ughelli, Nigeria, native is fresh off of an up and down season that showed glimpses of his stellar 2023 season. Although the season was not up to his own standard, Oghenebrume closed out his year with his first Olympic nod at the 2024 Paris Games.

In 2024 the sprint standout was able to claim back-to-back SEC titles in the 100 meter and 4×100-meter relay at the outdoor championship. At the SEC Championships he clocked a season-best time of 9.99 seconds and helped the 4×100 to an LSU No. 2 performance-list time of 38.19 seconds a year after setting the collegiate record with his squad in 2023.

To close out the collegiate season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Oghenebrume collected two USTFCCCA First Team All-American honors with a fourth-place finish in the 100m final and a runner-up finish in the 4×100 final. His accomplishments garnered him the LSWA Men’s Track Athlete of the Year award.

Indoors, Oghenebrume was unable to get going as he only ran in four of the five meets he lined up in. A season best of 6.64 seconds in the 60 meter in 2024 was a bit off of his PR of 6.58 seconds from last season that ranks third in LSU PL history.

The 2025 season could be the breakout he needs to continue, not only his dominance on the national stage, but a new life on the world stage that will culminate at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, this fall.

