Paul Notches Win on Platform Event on Final Day of Georgia Diving Invitational

ATHENS, Ga. – LSU junior Carson Paul closed out the final day of the Georgia Diving Invitational Sunday by placing first on the platform event with a score of 386.80 inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium.

On the men’s platform, senior Zayne Danielewicz and junior Thomas Dowling competed in the finals, finishing seventh and ninth, respectively. Danielewicz had a score of 321.00 and Dowling had a score of 286.60.

On the women’s one-meter, fifth-year senior Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant competed in the final session and finished ninth with a score of 242.55. Senior Maggie Buckley placed 28th in the event with a final score of 199.35.

The Tigers return to action Saturday, Jan. 11, to take on Georgia in a conference dual meet at the Gabrielsen Natatorium. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT.