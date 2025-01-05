LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Auburn

+0
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Mjracle Sheppard, Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Sa’Myah Smith, Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson, Sa’Myah Smith, Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young

