No. 6 LSU Hosts Auburn Sunday In SEC Home Opener

BATON ROUGE – No. 6 LSU (16-0, 1-0 SEC) will welcome Auburn (9-5, 0-1 SEC) into the PMAC on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT for this year’s SEC home opener on the SEC Network.

Roy Philpott and Carolyn Peck are set to call the action on the SEC Network. Fans can listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Fans coming to the game are encouraged to dress like Coach Kim Mulkey. The best dressed will be invited to the court at halftime where a winner will be determined. The winner will receive on of Coach Mulkey’s jackets.

LSU opened SEC play with a resounding win at Arkansas, 98-64. Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow both had double-doubles. Kailyn Gilbert led LSU in scoring off the bench and Mikaylah Williams also finished in double figures. The Tigers had a balanced offensive attack in which seven players scored at least eight points.

Morrow’s double-double marked the 88th of her career, tied for the fourth most in NCAA DI history. She currently leads the nation with 14 double-doubles and 14.0 rebounds per game this season.

LSU faced Auburn three times last season, going 2-1. LSU lost at Auburn and narrowly won in Baton Rouge. Auburn’s defense gave LSU troubles in both regular season matchups. In the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, LSU won by 30 points.

Auburn has held opponents to 55.8 points per game this season which ranks No. 4 in the SEC. Meanwhile, LSU’s 92.9 points per game rank No. 2 in the conference.

DeYona Gaston has been Auburn’s main offensive source this season, averaging 23.2 points for game (No. 2 in the SEC). She has scored at least 29 points in four straight games, including 30 in Auburn’s SEC opener against No. 25 Ole Miss. Auburn lost the game, 58-85, as Gaston outscored the rest of her team combined. Taliah Scott has also averaged over 20 points per game this season, but she has only played in three games and has not played since late November.

Auburn will come to the PMAC Sunday looking to end a two-game skid. Before the Tigers lost to Ole Miss to begin SEC play, they lost their final non-conference game against Norfolk State. Auburn has been dealing with numerous injuries throughout the season.