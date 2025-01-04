Gutierrez Lavenant Wins Platform Event on Day Two of Georgia Diving Invitational

ATHENS, Ga. – LSU fifth-year senior Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant led the way for the Tigers’ diving squad Saturday by taking first place on the platform event with a final score of 314.50 inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Lavenant, a two-time NCAA silver medalist and 2023 SEC Champion on platform, came out on top during the preliminary round with a score of 305.40. Both of her scores in the event were the only ones to eclipse 300 points.

Joining Lavenant on platform was senior Maggie Buckley who finished in fifth place with a final score of 237.85.

On the men’s side, junior Carson Paul was the lone competitor for the Tigers diving on the three-meter springboard. Paul claimed second place in the event, earning a final score of 394.55.

The Tigers are joined by fellow SEC members Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee, as well as athletes from Iowa State, La Salle, North Carolina, NC State, and SMU.

LSU is coming off of a terrific Fall campaign. Paul and senior Zayne Danielewicz qualified for zones on the springboard events, while junior Thomas Dowling qualified in the three meter event. Additionally, Paul and Dowling qualified on the platform dive.

For the women’s squad, Lavenant, Buckley, and Helle Tuxen have each qualified for zones on the springboard events. Lavenant and Buckley each added an additional qualification on the platform event.

The last day of competition is available to stream on the SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE (Central times listed)

Sunday, Jan. 5

10:30 a.m. – Women’s 1m / Men’s Platform (Prelims)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s 1m / Men’s Platform (Final)