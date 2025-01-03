LSU Basketball Opens SEC Play Saturday Against Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE – The first goal of a better November-December was realized.

Now the Tigers are set to begin what is expected to be an 18-game gauntlet that is called Southeastern Conference play.

The Tigers host Vanderbilt in the conference opener for both teams at 3:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and in person at the upper concourse windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU head coach John Brady will have the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge). Roy Philpott and Carolyn Peck will have the television call on ESPN2.

The Tigers enter conference play, 11-2, a three-game improvement from last year in the November-December play. One of Coach Matt McMahon’s mantras in the beginning of the season was for his team to play better in the non-conference and LSU accomplished that with no losses at home and wins over three “power” conference opponents – Kansas State and UCF from the Big 12 and Florida State of the ACC.

LSU is 9-0 at home this season and has an 11-game home winning streak dating back to last season. The Tigers have won three straight since a Dec. 14 loss in Frisco, Texas to SMU.

Vanderbilt is 12-1 on the season under first-year coach Mark Byington. They are one of seven teams in the league with no more than one loss and the league includes the final three remaining undefeated teams in the NCAA – Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Only one team entering league play has more than two losses.

For LSU is the just one of two home games in the first six conference games. After Saturday, LSU will travel to Missouri and Ole Miss before returning home to face Arkansas on Jan. 14, followed by road trips to Texas A&M and Alabama.

“We are really excited to get SEC play started (Saturday) afternoon at 3:30,” said Coach Matt McMahon. “We were pleased with the finish to the non-conference. I thought our guys played with great unselfishness and loved seeing guys being first to the floor for loos basketball; 26 assists. I thought we’ve had a good week of practice as we’ve entered the New Year.”

LSU is expected to go with the same starting lineup it has used since Jalen Reed’s injury in early December with its veteran trip at guard – Jordan Sears, Cam Carter and Dji Bailey – and Corey Chest and Daimion Collins at forward.

Carter leads the Tigers at 16.9 points a game, with Sears averaging 14.6 points and Bailey 10.2 a contest. Collins averaging 8.0 points, with Chest at 7.5 points and 8.7 rebounds a game.

Jason Edwards has been coming off the bench the last six games for the Commodores after starting the first seven games and he is the team’s leading scorer at 18.8 points a game. Devin McGlockton averages 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds, with Tyler Nickel at 10.7 and AJ Hoggard at an even 10 points a contest.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Byington,” said Coach McMahon. “HE’s always done a terrific job, and I think they did a great job with their roster construction and really good basketball team. So it will be a great challenge and a great opportunity.”

Vanderbilt has wins over California, Seton Hall, at Virginia Tech and TCU on its resume and the Commodores come in off six straight wins.

“We really want to have a great home court advantage (Saturday),” said Coach McMahon. “I think back to my first year here, our home opener, versus number nine Arkansas, and we had 12,000 people in here and the PMAC gets loud; and so we want to have a great environment and want to invite everyone out to participate in creating that (Saturday) at 3:30.”