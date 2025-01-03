Diving Concludes Day 1 of Georgia Invitational

ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU diving team finished Day One of the Georgia Diving Invitational Friday afternoon in Athens at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.

On the opening day of competition, the men dove on the one-meter springboard, while the women squared off on the three-meter springboard.

For the men, senior Zayne Danielewicz (297.45) and junior Carson Paul (292.00) finished back-to-back in the seventh and eighth place slots. On the women’s side for the three-meter springboard, 5th-year senior Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed fifth with a score of 277.20, and senior Maggie Buckley finished eighth with a score of 260.80

The Tigers are joined by fellow SEC members Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee, as well as athletes from Iowa State, La Salle, North Carolina, NC State, and SMU.

LSU is coming off of a terrific Fall campaign. Paul and Danielewicz qualified for zones on the springboard events, while junior Thomas Dowling qualified in the three meter event. Additionally, Paul and Dowling qualified on the platform dive.

For the women’s squad, Lavenant, Buckley, and Helle Tuxen have each qualified for zones on the springboard events. Lavenant and Buckley each added an additional qualification on the platform event.

The remaining days of competition are available to stream on the SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE (Central times listed)

Saturday, Jan. 4

10:30 a.m. – Women’s Platform / Men’s 3m (Prelims)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s Platform / Men’s 3m (Final)

Sunday, Jan. 5

10:30 a.m. – Women’s 1m / Men’s Platform (Prelims)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s 1m / Men’s Platform (Final)