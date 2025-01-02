Diving Travels to Athens to Compete in Georgia Diving Invitational to Start New Year

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team, led by coach Drew Livingston, heads to Athens, Ga., to compete in the first competition of the new year, as they will dive in the Georgia Diving Invitational at the Gabrielsen Natatorium from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5.

“We always look forward to this competition right after the holiday period,” Livingston said. “It’s an opportunity for us to jumpstart the second part of our season. There are some great programs at this meet, but our athletes have done an awesome job training through the month of December. I’m excited to see how our athletes handle tough competition while we maintain our focus on training for the championship season.”

The Tigers will be joined by fellow SEC members Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee, as well as athletes from Iowa State, La Salle, North Carolina, NC State, and SMU.

LSU is coming off of a terrific Fall campaign. Junior Carson Paul and senior Zayne Danielewicz qualified for zones on the springboard events, while junior Thomas Dowling qualified in the three meter event. Additionally, Paul and Dowling qualified on the platform dive.

For the women’s squad, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, Helle Tuxen, and Maggie Buckley have each qualified for zones on the springboard events. Lavenant and Buckley each added an additional qualification on the platform event.

All three days are available to stream on the SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE (Central times listed)

Friday, Jan. 3

10:30 a.m. – Women’s 3m / Men’s 1m (Prelims)

2:10 p.m. – Women’s 3m / Men’s 1m (Final)

5 p.m. – Team 3m Competition (Exhibition)

Saturday, Jan. 4

10:30 a.m. – Women’s Platform / Men’s 3m (Prelims)

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Platform / Men’s 3m (Final)

5 p.m. – Team 3m Competition (Exhibition)

Sunday, Jan. 5

10:30 a.m. – Women’s 1m / Men’s Platform (Prelims)

1:55 p.m. – Women’s 1m / Men’s Platform (Final)