LSU Remains At No. 6 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained at No. 6 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after finishing no-conference play on Sunday as one of the nation’s final eight unbeaten teams heading into the new year.
The Tigers begin SEC play on Thursday with a trip to Bud Walton Arena to face Arkansas. The game will begin at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
AP Poll – December 30, 2024
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Texas
- LSU
- UConn
- Maryland
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Georgia Tech
- Duke
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- North Carolina
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Cal
- Michigan State
- North Carolina State
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Ole Miss