Women's Basketball

LSU Remains At No. 6 In AP Poll

+0
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained at No. 6 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after finishing no-conference play on Sunday as one of the nation’s final eight unbeaten teams heading into the new year.

The Tigers begin SEC play on Thursday with a trip to Bud Walton Arena to face Arkansas. The game will begin at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – December 30, 2024

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. USC
  5. Texas
  6. LSU
  7. UConn
  8. Maryland
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Ohio State
  11. TCU
  12. Kansas State
  13. Georgia Tech
  14. Duke
  15. Tennessee
  16. Kentucky
  17. North Carolina
  18. West Virginia
  19. Alabama
  20. Cal
  21. Michigan State
  22. North Carolina State
  23. Iowa
  24. Michigan
  25. Ole Miss

