LSU Basketball Plays Final Non-Conference Game Sunday Night

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball season looks for an 11th non-conference win to finish the 2024 portion of the season when the Tigers host Mississippi State in a rare Sunday night contest at 6 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center at 5 p.m. This will be the final “Be A Student” game where fans can purchase a $10 ticket and sit in the lower student section seats.

The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former coach John Brady will have the call on both the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media 100.7 The Tiger in Baton Rouge) and steaming on SECN+.

The Tigers are 10-2 and looking to put the final touches on what the team will look like when Southeastern Conference play begins on Saturday, Jan. 4, at home against Vanderbilt.

LSU has three “power” conferences win in the months of November-December, winning at Kansas State, in triple OT (both of the Big 12) and a home win over Florida State in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Tigers are looking to finish with a win on Sunday after losing five times in non-conference play a year ago.

Mississippi Valley State, which was the opening opponent in the 2023-24 season, will now be the closing non-conference opponent this season. MVSU is 2-10 on the season.

LSU is expected to continue to use the starting lineup it has used since the Jalen Reed injury of Cam Carter, Jordan Sears and Dji Bailey at guards and Corey Chest and Cam Carter at forward. Chest enters the game with two straight double doubles (points-rebounds) and six consecutive games with double figure rebounds.

Also, this coming week, the Matt McMahon Radio Show will begin its 2024-25 schedule on Monday night (Dec. 30) at 7 p.m. at TJ Ribs on Acadiana Thruway and the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media Eagle 98.1 FM). The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Coach McMahon will discuss the state of the program and take questions @LSURadio from fans.

The show will air on either Mondays or Wednesdays during the SEC season.