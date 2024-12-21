LSU Basketball Hosts UNO At PMAC Sunday Afternoon

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers continue with preparations for SEC play in January with their next-to-last non-conference game against UNO Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Tip is set for 2 p.m. with the game broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Baton Rouge Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former Coach John Brady. The pair will also simulcast on the streaming SECN+ broadcast.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net. and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows. The Toys For Tots collection will continue with $5 tickets when you bring a toy for donation. Also Santa will be on hand for pictures prior to the game up on the concourse level of the PMAC.

LSU plays this Sunday and next (Dec. 29) before beginning conference play on Jan. 4 against Vanderbilt. The Tigers are 9-2 after a 99-53 win over Stetson on Tuesday night.

“Wrapping up the game against Stetson. I thought our guys defensive effort in the first half was phenomenal,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon. “Anytime you hold the team to 10 points in a half and 4-of-31 from the floor, you’re very pleased. Offensively, I thought our unselfishness and our decision making in the paint was really good. It led to some high percentage threes. The guys stepped up and knocked them down.

“I know we’ve talked a lot about the three-point shooting that Jordan (Sears) and Cam (Carter) have provided throughout the season, trying to identify that third and fourth weapon behind the arc. I thought it was great to see Vyctorius (Miller) go 4-for-6 from three. Curtis knocked down three. He also had six assists, only one turnover. So hopefully, the players took some confidence from the great things they did on the floor.”

The Privateers are 2-8 on the season and in the midst of a run of games against SEC foes. UNO lost at Texas on Thursday, 98-62, plays at LSU on Sunday and then will face Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.

Coach Stacy Hollowell, in his first year back in New Orleans as UNO head coach, won the NAIA National Championship when he was the head coach at Loyola (NO).

The Tiger players will get to spend a few days at home for the Christmas holidays before the team gathers again on the evening of the 26th to resume preparations for the 6 p.m. game on Dec. 29 against Mississippi Valley State.