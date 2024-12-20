Nussmeier Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award Saturday afternoon as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show.

Nussmeier, who announced he was returning for the 2025 season, threw for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns. His passing yards already mark the third-most in a season in school history.

Tight end Mason Taylor was named the recipient of the Percy E. Roberts Offensive Player of the Year. Taylor rewrote the LSU record book for a tight end and ended his career as a Tiger with the most receptions and yards. Linebacker Whit Weeks was named the Percy E. Roberts Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 119 tackles to lead the squad. Damian Ramos won the Percy E. Roberts Special Teams Player of the Year award. Ramos finished the regular season 22-of-27 on field goals and a perfect 36-of-36 on PATs.

Head coach Brian Kelly announced Will Campbell, Greg Penn III, Harold Perkins Jr., and Josh Williams as LSU’s National L Club Permanent Team Captains. Penn was also named the winner of the George M. Wallace Award for his defensive leadership and performance. Williams was named the winner of the Dr. Charles E Coates Academic Award.

Campbell was named the team’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. Campbell, the Tigers’ starting left tackle, was the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner and a unanimous All-American after earning first team honors by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Walter Camp and American Football Coaches Association.

Sai’Vion Jones was named the team’s Defensive Lineman of the Year. Jones totaled 36 tackles, 6.4 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Running back Caden Durham and defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux were named the offensive and defensive freshman of the year respectively.

Aaron Anderson was named the most improved player on offense and Bradyn Swinson was named the most improved player on defense.

Paris Shand won the Butch Duhe Award and Zy Alexander won the Jeff Boss Unsung Hero Award.

For his work and leadership in the weight room and during LSU’s offseason workout program, offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. won the Alvin Roy Award.

Longtime LSU communications director Michael Bonnette was also honored with the Sam Nader Award, which is given to a coach or staff member who represents unselfishness, legacy of service and integrity in everything they do.

2024 LSU Football Awards

Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player

QB Garrett Nussmeier

National L Club Permanent Team Captains

OL Will Campbell, LB Greg Penn III, LB Harold Perkins Jr., RB Josh Williams

Percy E. Roberts Defensive Player of the Year

LB Whit Weeks

Percy E. Robert Offensive Player of the Year

TE Mason Taylor

Percy E. Robert Special Teams Player of the Year

PK Damian Ramos

Butch Duhe Award

DT Paris Shand

George M. Wallace Award

LB Greg Penn III

Offensive Lineman of the Year Award

OT Will Campbell

Defensive Lineman of the Year Award

DE Sai’Vion Jones

Most Improved – Offense

WR Aaron Anderson

Most Improved – Defense

DE Bradyn Swinson

Jeff Boss Unsung Hero Award

CB Zy Alexander

Alvin Roy Award

OL Emery Jones Jr.

Offensive Freshman of the Year

RB Caden Durham

Defensive Freshman of the Year

DT Ahmad Breaux

Dr. Sam Nader Award

Michael Bonnette

Dr. Charles E. Coates Academic Award

Josh Williams