Tigers Women's Golf Star Carla Tejedo Receives Her LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE – One of the stars of LSU women’s golf for the past four years, Carla Tejedo, received her degree from LSU in commencement exercises on the campus on Friday.

Tejedo, from Castellon de Plana, Spain, graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies from the College of Humanities and Social Science.

Tejedo is one of six LSU women’s golfers to appear in four NCAA Championships and was part of the 2022 SEC Championship team and the 2024 squad that won the NCAA Regional in Bryan, Texas and was the first LSU team to qualify for match play at the NCAA Championships, finishing T5.

She was named a Golfweek All-America in her career and was an All-SEC selection. She finished her career with the sixth lowest stroke average in program history of 73.08 and was a part of 10 team championships in her career.

She has represented her country in several international amateur team matches and advanced to the final stage of LPGA qualifying as she begins her professional golf career.

Her sister, Rocio, is in her first year with the LSU golf program.