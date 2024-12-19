Three Track & Field Members Earn Degrees During Fall Graduations

BATON ROUGE, La. – Will Dart, Ji’eem Bullock and Morgan Smalls of the LSU track and field program capped off 2024 earning degrees during Fall graduations.

In a short amount of time, Morgan Smalls stamped herself as one of the best jumpers to come into the LSU program after transferring over from USC in 2022. During her career she has racked up three First Team All-American honors and seven Second Team All-American Honors. In conference she earned three Second Team All-SEC honors. She will leave LSU with five marks in long jump, triple jump and high jump currently on the LSU all-time performance list. Smalls will graduate from the College of Science with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.

Ji’eem Bullock first competed for the LSU jump squad during the 2021 season and held a personal-best mark of 7.67 meters (25’ 2”) in long jump. He will graduate from the College of the Coast & Environment with a Bachelor of Science in Coastal Environmental Science.

Will Dart arrived at LSU and competed for both the cross country and track and field teams beginning in 2020. During that time, Dart earned seven SEC Honor Roll nods. He will graduate from the College of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

