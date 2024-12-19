Soccer Graduates Four In 2024 Fall Commencement

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program saw four Tigers receive their degree during Fall Commencement on Thursday across various ceremonies held on the LSU campus.

Seniors Mollie Baker, Jaden Humbyrd and Tori Gillis all earned their degrees after concluding their careers at LSU in 2024. Alumna Mollee Swift also completed her masters degree in mathematics this fall.

Baker earned her masters of liberal arts on Thursday. A native of Gilbert, Arizona, she played in all 21 matches for the Tigers this year and scored two goals. She finished her playing career at LSU with 62 appearances, nine goals, 13 assists, 143 shots and 3,807 minutes on the pitch.

A native of Issaquah, Washington, Humbyrd completed her bachelor’s degree in marketing. During her time at LSU, she has been pivotal in the success of the Tigers, having been a part of the program’s last four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. She totaled 1,868 minutes on the pitch in the Purple & Gold and 52 appearances in her four years with the Tigers.

Baker and Humbyrd both served as captains for the 2024 squad.

Gillis is a native of Leesburg, Virginia, who earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. Along with Humbyrd, she has also spent the last four seasons at LSU, totaling 1,672 minutes and 36 appearances.

Swift played at LSU from 2021-2023, totaling 6,587 minutes in between the posts for the Tigers with 304 saves and 33 wins in her career.

2024 LSU Soccer – Fall Graduates

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Jaden Humbyrd, Marketing

College of Human Sciences & Education

Tori Gillis, Kinesiology

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Mollie Baker, Master of Arts in the Liberal Arts

College of Science

Mollee Swift, Master of Science in Mathematics