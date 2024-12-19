Penzlin, Hotard Earn LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Julien Penzlin and Welsh Hotard earned their LSU degrees in Sports Administration on Thursday.

Julien Penzlin is entering into his senior season as a Tiger. He has tallied 66 singles wins in his collegiate career and impressively led the Tigers in singles the majority of his junior season with 26 wins. Penzlin also assisted in the Tigers advance to the 2024 SEC Semifinals for the first time since 2007. Over his three seasons, he has received SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, and is a two-time ITA Scholar Athlete.

Welsh Hotard was a member of the team from 2020-2024. He earned 61 singles wins throughout his collegiate career and 58 wins in doubles. Notable earned a doubles win in the 2024 SEC Tournament to advance the team to the semifinals. Hotard received several accolades for academic achievement including ITA Scholar Athlete, SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

