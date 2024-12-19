LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Rankings - Dec. 19, 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with both the LSU men’s and women’s team appearing in their respective top 25 lists.

The LSU women are ranked No. 16 in the newest poll, while the LSU men are slotted at the No. 20 spot. Most recently, LSU participated in the Georgia Invitational, where both the men’s and women’s teams placed fourth with respective point totals of 593 and 574.

Prior to the Tigers’ midseason meet, the LSU women collected two wins against Houston and Tulane. Following that, LSU picked up two wins in a tri-team with Florida State and Alabama, as both the men and women defeated the Seminoles, but fell to the Crimson Tide.

The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

The swimming Tigers return to action in January when LSU travels back to Georgia to compete against the Bulldogs in an SEC dual meet. The meet at the Gabrielsen Natatorium is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT. Before returning to Athens, the diving Tigers will compete at the Georgia Diving Invitational from January 3 through January 5.

The following is the men’s poll with the women’s poll right behind it:

Division I Men’s Rankings

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Texas 375 2-0 2 3 Indiana 346 1-1 3 2 Arizona State 342 6-0 4 4 Florida 335 3-2 5 4 California 316 3-1 6 5 NC State 290 1-1 7 7 Georgia 273 2-4 8 8 Stanford 259 0-2 9 11 Tennessee 255 2-1 10 8 Louisville 246 1-2 11 10 Ohio State 244 4-0 12 12 North Carolina 194 3-0 13 17 Michigan 186 2-0 14 15 Auburn 150 1-1 15 16 Alabama 137 3-0 16 20 Southern California 135 2-0 17 21 Virginia 131 0-2 18 14 Wisconsin 125 2-1 19 13 Virginia Tech 120 3-1 20 23 LSU 85 4-2 21 19 Georgia Tech 83 3-0 22 24 Florida State 75 0-4 23 23 Texas A&M 65 2-0 24 18 Minnesota 47 4-1 25 NR SMU 21 2-1

Division I Women’s Rankings