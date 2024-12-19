Demps, Ortega Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jade Demps and Bailey Ortega will become LSU graduates on Thursday.

Demps, who earned her bachelor’s degree in animal sciences, played two seasons at LSU, recording 305 kills, 77 blocks, 25 aces and 286 digs. Overall, she landed 622 kills in her colligate career and has tallied 123 blocks, 34 aces and 438 career digs. Off the court, Demps was listed on the 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll and the 2023 CSC Volleyball Academic All-District Team.

Ortega will receive her master’s degree in leadership and human resource development. In her lone season at LSU, Ortega ranked No. 7 in the SEC with 10.08 assists per set, and her 1,038 assists made her the first LSU setter to record 1,000 assists in a season since 2017. She also reached 3,000 career assists, making her one of seven active SEC setters to achieve such a milestone. Overall, Ortega has 3,212 career assists, 804 digs, 106 kills (61 at LSU), 47 aces and 39 blocks.

