Coffey Becomes An LSU Graduate

BATON ROUGE, La. – Danieca Coffey will walk the stage and receive her diploma to become an LSU graduate on Thursday.

Coffey will receive her bachelor’s degree in social work. Coffey will play her final season with the club in 2025 after her 2024 season was cut short due to injury.

In just 16 games played last season, Coffey had a .404 batting average behind 19 hits, including two home runs, two triples, and two doubles, leading to a .681 slugging percentage, had 11 RBI, and scored 16 runs. Coffey ended the 2024 season on a 10-game hitting streak and had four multi-hit and three multi-RBI games.

Entering the 2025 campaign, Coffey ranks No. 5 all-time with a .437 on-base percentage, No. 7 all-time with a .358 batting average, and tied at No. 10 all-time with nine triples in the program’s record book.

