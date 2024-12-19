LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Tennis

All-SEC Women’s Tennis Player Kylie Collins Earns LSU Degree

by Luke Ashley
+0
All-SEC Women’s Tennis Player Kylie Collins Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis athlete Kylie Collins received her diploma from the university on Thursday, the day of Fall Commencement.

Collins, a native of Savanna, Ga., earned her degree in Communication Studies from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

Despite not playing her senior season due to injury, Collins secured 13 singles wins in the 2022-23 campaign. She became the first player in program history to reach the ITA All-American Championship singles final, finishing as runner-up.

In 2023, she earned an at-large berth in the NCAA Singles Championship. Concluded the season ranked No. 43 in singles and No. 11 in doubles.

The senior received honors as a 2023 Doubles All-American with LSU Women’s Tennis Alumni Anastasiya Komar. Also featured on the All-SEC Second Team for 2023.

In addition to her court performance, Collins obtained Academic All-SEC honors for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

Related Stories

Rivera Named as Participant for 2024 SEC Career Tour

Rivera Named as Participant for 2024 SEC Career Tour

Women's Tennis Pen Blue Chip Prospect Addison Lanton

Women's Tennis Pen Blue Chip Prospect Addison Lanton

LSU Tennis Announces Tiger Racquet Club Relaunch

LSU Tennis Announces Tiger Racquet Club Relaunch