All-SEC Women’s Tennis Player Kylie Collins Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis athlete Kylie Collins received her diploma from the university on Thursday, the day of Fall Commencement.

Collins, a native of Savanna, Ga., earned her degree in Communication Studies from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

Despite not playing her senior season due to injury, Collins secured 13 singles wins in the 2022-23 campaign. She became the first player in program history to reach the ITA All-American Championship singles final, finishing as runner-up.

In 2023, she earned an at-large berth in the NCAA Singles Championship. Concluded the season ranked No. 43 in singles and No. 11 in doubles.

The senior received honors as a 2023 Doubles All-American with LSU Women’s Tennis Alumni Anastasiya Komar. Also featured on the All-SEC Second Team for 2023.

In addition to her court performance, Collins obtained Academic All-SEC honors for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

