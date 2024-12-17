SEC Announces Birmingham as Site for 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference will host the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, announced on Tuesday by the league.

Legacy Arena is an 18,000-capacity arena which hosts national and international touring concerts, productions and various sporting events each year. Legacy Arena is also the home venue for the NBA G-League Birmingham Squadron. A $125 million modernization of Legacy Arena was completed in November 2021.

This event will mark the eighth time the SEC Championship was hosted in Birmingham after previously serving as the host city in 2001, 2002 and 2003 at Bartow Arena; 2006, 2011 and 2014 at the former BJCC Arena and 2022 at the newly renovated Legacy Arena.

The Tigers claimed their fifth SEC Championship title last April in New Orleans as they will look to defend their title in Birmingham in 2025.

LSU’s previous conference titles came in 1981, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The defending national champions were recently ranked the No. 2 team in the country by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) heading into the 2025 season.

Details on ticket information for the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship in Birmingham will be announced at a later date.

