Hribar Finishes 9th in 100-Meter Freestyle Semifinals at Short Course World Championship

BUDAPEST – LSU swimmer Jere Hribar got his chance to compete on the international stage in the 2024 Short Course World Championships Wednesday at the Duna Arena in Budapest, as he placed ninth in the 100-meter freestyle semifinals with a time of 46.18, narrowly missing the finals session.

Earlier in the day, Hribar competed in the preliminary session and clocked a time of 46.60. The time was fast enough for 10th place and a spot in the 100-meter freestyle semifinals.

The Hungarian capital has a rich history of hosting premier World Aquatics events, having organized the 2017 and 2022 editions of the World Aquatics Championships and numerous World Cup events. However, the upcoming World Swimming Championships will mark Hungary’s first time as host of the World Championships in a 25-meter pool at the revered Duna Arena.

Hribar, a product of Split, Croatia, has developed into one of the nation’s best in the sprint freestyle events. This season, Hribar holds two top-10 times nationally in the 50-yard freestyle (No. 7 – 18.92) and 100-yard freestyle (No. 10 – 41.95). Most recently at the Georgia Invitational, he finished second in the 50-free (18.92) and the 100-free (41.95).

Hribar also claimed sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle championship final, finishing with a personal best time of 1:34.65.

The swimming Tigers return to action in January when LSU travels back to Georgia to compete against the Bulldogs in an SEC dual meet. The meet at the Gabrielsen Natatorium is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT. Before returning to Athens, the diving Tigers will compete at the Georgia Diving Invitational from January 3 through January 5.