December 2024 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month.

Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the December 2024 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Amani Bartlett

Senior, Mass Communication, Women’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Amani is a senior with a 4.075 GPA midway through the semester, excelling in advanced-level journalism courses such as advanced broadcast, in-depth reporting, production, and live sports coverage.

Nominated by: Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director

Annie Beard

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Annie has been working hard in her degree and is even in a position to graduate early. She works ahead in her classes and is always going the extra mile to accomplish her tasks. Annie has been on the SEC Academic Honor Roll every year and continues to shine in her academics.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Kolaj Cobbins

Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Kolaj is an outstanding student-athlete who embodies every aspect of what it means to excel in both academics and sport. Since joining LSU, he has achieved great success, all thanks to his dedication and hard work. Everyone at the Academic Center for Student-Athletes values his vibrant energy and personality. He is bound to find ongoing success in his academic pursuits at LSU.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Jalen Lee

Senior, Anthropology, Football

Reason for nomination: Jalen is a ray of sunshine. He attends every appointment on time, and many times early! He never complains, and we usually laugh throughout the session. He approaches every situation with a positive attitude. Jalen is more than capable to work on his own but accepts help when needed. He works ahead in his classes, and I never have to worry about him missing or not completing assignments. Not only is he a student, and an athlete, but he’s also a father. His son is his biggest priority, and watching him balance fatherhood, football, a shoulder injury, and academics has been so impressive and inspiring. He is a role model and true leader!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Yuya Sawada

Freshman, Nutrition & Food Sciences, Women’s Cross Country

Reason for nomination: Yuya is an international student from Japan, is currently at a 3.735 GPA while taking 17 credit hours this semester. Despite facing challenges with the English language, she is excelling academically and making a significant competitive impact as a member of the women’s cross-country team.

Nominated by: Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director

Kade Woods

Senior, Sport Administration, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Kade transferred to LSU last year and has worked hard to stay on track for graduation. He comes in everyday with a positive attitude and is willing to go above and beyond in his coursework. He has been a positive and encouraging influence on his teammates.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

