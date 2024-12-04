Latanna Stone, Carla Tejedo Play For LPGA Tour Spot

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfers Latanna State and Carla Tejedo try to take the biggest step in their young professional careers when they begin play Thursday in the Final Qualifying Stage for LPGA membership.

The 90-hole tournament will be played at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama. A total of 99 players are looking to finish in the top 25 and ties to earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2025 season.

Stone and Tejedo, both whom finished their stellar LSU careers in May of this year after the Tigers T5 finish at the NCAA Championships, have advanced through Q-Series Pre-Qualifying and Q-Series Qualifying events to get to this point. They are guaranteed status on the Epson Tour for 2025, but now look to join former teammate Ingrid Lindblad in making the jump to the top tier of the women’s game.

Stone and Tejedo are two of 13 golfers who began their attempt to join the LPGA at Q-Series Pre-Qualifying.

The field is dotted with familiar names including four LPGA Tour winners: Bronte Law, Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz and Sophia Popov, all looking to regain or improve their 2025 status on the tour.

A total of 14 states and 27 countries will be represented in this final qualifying tournament.

Live scoring for the event can be found at epsontour.com.