Robinson Drops 31 Kills, LSU Defeats Alabama, 3-1 in Season Finale

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jurnee Robinson turned in a career-high 31 kills and registered her 12th double-double of the season as LSU spoiled Senior Day for Alabama with a 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17) victory Friday at Foster Auditorium.

With the win, LSU concludes the season 15-12, marking its second winning season in the three-year tenure under head coach Tonya Johnson. LSU extends its winning streak over Alabama to seven matches. Alabama ends the season with an 11-16 record.

Robinson’s 31 kills make her the first LSU Tiger to record 30 or more kills since Taylor Bannister, the program’s all-time kills leader, landed 30 kills versus Georgia on March 19, 2021. The mark is also ranked No. 3 in the record book for the most kills in a four-set match, tying Cati Leak, who recorded 31 kills against UC Davis on August 31, 2013. Robinson concluded the match with a .312 hitting percentage, 12 digs and one solo block.

Angelina Lee followed with 13 kills on a .321 hitting percentage and paced all players with five blocks. Bailey Ortega handed out 48 assists, had six digs, and matched a career-high four kills. Aly Kirkhoff led the way with 16 digs and matched Jessica Jones’ three aces, and AC Froehlich flirted with a double-double with nine kills and nine digs and contributed three blocks.

Paris Thompson led Alabama with 16 kills on a .333 hitting percentage and had two blocks. Sophie Agee and Kaleigh Palmer both had nine kills.

The Fighting Tigers outhit the Crimson Tide .251-.223 in the match, although Bama finished with 10 blocks. LSU tied a season-high 68 kills and recorded its seventh match with 60 or more kills. LSU also had nine aces, seven blocks and 60 digs.

Set 1

LSU scored the opening three points and built an early 15-10 lead at the first media timeout of the match. The Tigers scored the first two points out of the break to cap a 5-0 run for a 17-10 advantage, but Bama reeled off five of the following six points to pull within three, 18-15. Kills by Robinson and Jones set the stage for Lainee Pyles to tool the block, and UA called a timeout, trailing 21-16. The Tide made one more push by cutting the deficit to two points, 22-20, behind a 4-1 run that encouraged an LSU timeout, but the Tigers scored three of the final four points, highlighted by two kills from Robinson to win the set, 25-21. Robinson erupted for eight kills on a .462 hitting percentage and had one solo block in the frame.

Set 2

After Robinson opened the set with her ninth kill, Alabama took its first lead of the match thanks to a 5-0 run. The Crimson Tide held a 15-11 edge at the official timeout, and the Tigers signaled for time trailing 18-12. LSU called its final timeout down 21-16. Consecutive kills by Robinson brought LSU within three points at 21-18 and later cut Bama’s lead to one point at 24-23 after fighting off three set points. Alabama ultimately held off LSU and evened the match with a 25-23 set win.

Set 3

LSU used a 4-1 run to grab a 9-8 lead, but Alabama jumped back in front and led 15-13 at the media timeout. The Fighting Tigers stormed back late in the set with an 8-2 run, highlighted by five unanswered points to gain a 22-19 lead and force a Bama timeout. A quick 3-0 run by Alabama tied the set at 22, and both clubs exchanged points to a 25-25 tie. Alabama gifted LSU with a service error, and Ortega called set with a dump to win it, 27-25. The third set featured 13 ties and four lead changes. Robinson led the way with seven kills in the set, and Lee followed with six on a .500 hitting percentage.

Set 4

Alabama had to call an early timeout after LSU’s 3-0 run, which gave the visiting club a 9-6 lead. The Tigers stretched their margin to 17-10 when the Tide called its final timeout as LSU. Robinson found the floor right out of the timeout for another kill, giving the Tigers their largest lead of the match, and ran away with a 25-17 victory. LSU hit .438 in the frame, and Robinson put together her best work of the night with nine kills on 13 errorless swings for a .692 clip.

