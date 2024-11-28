BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball (14-12, 6-9 SEC) concludes its regular season with a 3 p.m. CT match on Friday, Nov. 29, at Alabama (11-15, 3-12 SEC) inside Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. SEC Network+ will stream the season finale.

LSU (14-12, 6-9 SEC) looks to bounce back from its four-set loss at Texas A&M as the club wraps up its second winning season in three years. The Tigers have a .228 hitting percentage on 12.87 kills per set. Defensively, LSU ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 13.64 digs per set and averages 2.01 blocks per set.

Jurnee Robinson ranks second in the SEC with 4.80 kills and No. 3 with 5.38 points per set. Robinson averages 20.8 points and 18.6 kills per match and has 11 double-doubles and 11 20-kill matches this season.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 371 kills on a .331 hitting percentage and average 1.82 blocks per set on 180 total blocks. Lee leads the Tigers with 0.94 blocks per set and a .352 hitting percentage (No. 10 in the SEC) on 213 kills. Lee has a .400 hitting percentage in SEC matches, which ranks No. 3 in the conference. Jones follows with 0.88 blocks per set and has 158 kills on a .308 hitting percentage. Jones – a true freshman – has two matches this season with 10 or more blocks.

Bailey Ortega ranks No. 7 in the SEC with 10.00 assists per set, has four matches with 50 or more assists, and has seven double-doubles this season. Ortega is one of seven active SEC setters with at least 3,000 career assists.

LSU leads Alabama in the all-time series 44-30 and is currently on a six-match winning streak, which includes a four-set victory over the Crimson Tide earlier this season at the PMAC. LSU has a 9-1 record in the last 10 matches against Bama and is 5-1 since 2018 playing in Tuscaloosa.

