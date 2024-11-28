at Alabama

After snapping a five-match losing streak with an impressive five-set rally over Mississippi State, Alabama has dropped its last three matches entering the season finale.  The Tide are hitting .206 this season behind 12.66 kills per set and an average of 1.44 aces per set. On defense, Bama averages 1.77 blocks and 13.13 digs per set.

Sophie Agee leads Alabama with 3.23 kills per set, adding 23 aces and 27 blocks as the club’s top point scorer. Chaise Campbell leads at the net with 0.91 blocks per set and contributes 203 kills and 11 aces. Kayla Keshock and Callie Kieffer quarterback the offense, averaging 5.82 and 4.85 assists per set, respectively. Keshock has 52 blocks, 47 kills and 11 aces, and Kieffer has 19 aces. Defensive specialist Francesca Bertucci has a team-best 4.72 digs per set, ranking 4th in the SEC, and has 13 aces this season.