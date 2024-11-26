Rivera Named as Participant for 2024 SEC Career Tour

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis Senior Gaby Rivera has been selected as a participant for the 2024 SEC Career Tour, which will take place in Atlanta, Ga., from Dec. 3-5.

“We are all very proud of Gaby,” said head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “Since she arrived, she has immersed herself in the LSU Community, Athletics, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. I think this is a beautiful opportunity and initiative by the SEC. I know she will get a lot out of the experience, as will all the attendees. The opportunity will enable Gaby to get her thoughts and views on the opportunities she will be exposed to while attending and will help set up her future after her time at LSU.”

The tour aims to gain insights into the operations and contributions of these key players in the region. Rivera will represent LSU as she has continuously contributed to the community since arriving in Baton Rouge.

Among the attendants, the Guatemala native joins 30 other SEC athletes in a networking opportunity to plan for post-college opportunities. Since transferring to LSU, Rivera has been working to help those in need, being named to the 2024 SEC Women’s Tennis Community Service Team.

The primary goal of the tour is to give SEC student-athletes a first-hand view of career opportunities in numerous fields.

Attendees will visit the Atlanta SEC headquarters to meet with executives to network and provide insight on career opportunities after earning their degrees.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will be among the executives the students will meet with. The tour is designed to offer internships and entry-level jobs after graduation.

This year marks the ninth edition of the tour, which will take place in Atlanta before the SEC Football championship game.

The group has organized a visit to various prominent locations in the Atlanta area. The itinerary includes stops at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Metro Atlanta Chamber, One Digital, Southern Company, and Porsche North America.

2024 SEC Career Tour Participants



Drayden Bell (Alabama men’s swimming & diving)

Mela Delmenico (Alabama women’s swimming & diving)

Atalyia Rijo (Arkansas softball)

Brevin Sims (Arkansas men’s track & field)

Carson Bedics (Auburn men’s track & field/cross country)

Ariel Sharpe (Auburn women’s track & field)

Liz Harrison (Florida lacrosse)

Josh King (Florida men’s track & field)

Vanessa Deniz (Georgia gymnastics)

Brandt Pancer (Georgia baseball)

DaRoyce Flemons (Kentucky men’s track & field)

Alysia Johnson (Kentucky women’s track & field)

Jackson Rimes (LSU men’s track & field)

Gaby Rivera (LSU women’s tennis)

Jo-Lauren Keane (Ole Miss women’s cross country)

Ford Maberry (Ole Miss men’s track & field)

Karli Schmidt (Mississippi State volleyball)

Rebecca Walk (Mississippi State volleyball)

Addie Dobson (Missouri women’s golf)

Xavier Lovett (Missouri baseball)

Jaxon Dowell (Oklahoma men’s golf)

Dana Guzman (Oklahoma women’s tennis)

Junior Saint Juste (South Carolina men’s soccer)

Aaron Bell (Tennessee men’s track & field)

Camryn Sarvis (Tennessee softball)

Allyson Little (Texas women’s track & field/cross country)

Brendan McCourt (Texas men’s swimming & diving)

Cori Cansdale (Texas A&M equestrian)

Dallas Hankamer (Texas A&M men’s golf)

Dylan Ballard (Vanderbilt men’s cross country)

Sonya Macavei (Vanderbilt women’s tennis)

