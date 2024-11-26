LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Washington

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Washington
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
SaÕMyah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
SaÕMyah Smith, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
SaÕMyah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
SaÕMyah Smith, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Last-Tear Poa, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Seimone Augustus, Flau'jae Johnson, Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, SaÕMyah Smith, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
kaKailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Amani Bartlett, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

No. 7 LSU Faces First Ranked Test Against No. 20 NC State in Bahamas

No. 7 LSU Faces First Ranked Test Against No. 20 NC State in Bahamas

Gilbert’s Late Bucket Propels LSU Past UW In Comeback Effort, 68-67

Gilbert’s Late Bucket Propels LSU Past UW In Comeback Effort, 68-67

LSU Stays Put At No. 7 In AP Poll

LSU Stays Put At No. 7 In AP Poll