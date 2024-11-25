LSU Gold
Football

Brian Kelly Press Conference - vs. Oklahoma

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Brian Kelly Press Conference - vs. Oklahoma

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Mondays | 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Upcoming Schedule

vs.

Oklahoma

Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:00 pm CT
at

Clemson

Clemson, S.C. (Clemson Memorial Stadium)
TBA
vs.

Louisiana Tech

Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
TBA
vs.

Southeastern Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
TBA
vs.

Western Kentucky

Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
TBA
Football Tickets

Single-game tickets for home and away games are currently available for purchase. Call (225) 578-0100 to have a sales representative contact you directly.

