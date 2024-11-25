LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

LSU Stays Put At No. 7 In AP Poll

NASSAU, Bahamas – Although there was a shake up towards the top of the poll, LSU remained at No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll.

LSU will matchup with Washington in Nassau, Bahamas at 12:30 p.m. CT this afternoon on FloCollege.

AP Poll – November 25, 2024

  1. UCLA
  2. UConn
  3. Notre Dame
  4. South Carolina
  5. Texas
  6. USC
  7. LSU
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Kansas State
  10. Maryland
  11. Ohio State
  12. West Virginia
  13. Duke
  14. Kentucky
  15. Iowa State
  16. North Carolina
  17. TCU
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Illinois
  20. NC State
  21. Oregon
  22. Iowa
  23. Alabama
  24. Louisville
  25. Nebraska

