LSU Stays Put At No. 7 In AP Poll
NASSAU, Bahamas – Although there was a shake up towards the top of the poll, LSU remained at No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll.
LSU will matchup with Washington in Nassau, Bahamas at 12:30 p.m. CT this afternoon on FloCollege.
AP Poll – November 25, 2024
- UCLA
- UConn
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Texas
- USC
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Maryland
- Ohio State
- West Virginia
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Iowa State
- North Carolina
- TCU
- Ole Miss
- Illinois
- NC State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Nebraska