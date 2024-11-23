BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will face off against Texas A&M for the second time this season as the clubs will play at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, and streamed on SEC Network+.

Last time out, LSU (14-11, 6-8 SEC) swept Auburn to mark its fourth victory over a top 50 RPI team this season. The Tigers also have a top 25 RPI win against Texas A&M (17-7, 8-6 SEC) on their resume and are ranked No. 54 in the KPI, a ranking system a bit more volleyball-specific than the RPI. LSU ranks No. 65 in the latest RPI rankings.

The Tigers have a .231 hitting percentage on 12.94 kills per set. The Tigers’ 1,229 total kills are the fourth most in the SEC. On defense, LSU ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 13.65 digs per set and has an average of 2.05 blocks per set.

Jurnee Robinson ranks second in the SEC with 4.81 kills and 5.41 points per set, which ranks No. 8 and No. 10 in Division I volleyball, respectively. Robinson ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 460.0 points and 409 kills. She is averaging 20.9 points and 18.6 kills per match and has 11 double-doubles and 11 20-kill matches this season.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 358 kills on a .333 hitting percentage and average 1.85 blocks per set on 176 total blocks. Lee leads the Tigers with 0.94 blocks per set and a .357 hitting percentage (No. 10 in the SEC) on 207 kills. Lee also has a league-leading .414 hitting percentage in SEC matches alone and has a .667 hitting percentage in the last two matches combined. Jones follows with 0.92 blocks per set and has 151 kills on a .306 hitting percentage. Jones – a true freshman – has two matches this season with 10 or more blocks.

Bailey Ortega ranks No. 7 in the SEC with 10.02 assists per set. Ortega has four matches with 50 or more assists and sits at No. 2 in the league with 952 assists this season. She is one of five active SEC setters with at least 3,000 career assists.

LSU trails Texas A&M 20-31 in the all-time series but has won three of the last four matches, including a five-set victory earlier this season on Oct. 13 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

