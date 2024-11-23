at Texas A&M

Texas A&M has bounced back from a three-match skid by winning its next two matches, including taking care of Georgia Friday night to improve to 9-3 when playing at Reed Arena this season. The Aggies lead the SEC in opposing hitting percentage at .179 behind 2.46 blocks (No. 4 in the SEC) and 13.09 digs per set. Offensively, A&M is hitting .253 and ranks No. 2 in the conference with 13.76 kills and 12.99 assists per set.

Logan Lednicky leads TAMU and ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 4.33 kills and 4.89 points per set. Lednicky is second on the team with 77 total blocks (0.86/set) and has nine aces. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla leads the team and is second in the conference with 1.39 blocks per set. She is hitting .354 behind 186 kills on the season. Morgan Perkins ranks No. 5 in the league with a .399 hitting percentage on 163 kills and matches Lednicky’s 77 blocks and 0.86 per set. Maddie Waak sits at No. 5 in the SEC with 10.19 assists per set this season and has 27 blocks and 17 aces.  