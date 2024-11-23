LSU Gold
Cross Country

by Braydin Sik
+0
Rangel Batres Finishes 138th at NCAA Cross Country Championships

MADISON, Wisc. – LSU cross country’s Lorena Rangel Batres closed out her collegiate career in the sport on Saturday as she raced through the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course at the NCAA Championships.

Senior Lorena Rangel Batres entered the weekend as the fourth woman in LSU history to reach the NCAA Championship meet. She finished sixth overall as an individual at the NCAA South Central Regional Championship with a time of 19:32.3 a week prior to qualify.

On Saturday Rangel Batres was able to push the standard for the LSU cross country team as she finished in 138th with a time of 20:45.6. She became the second-highest finisher in LSU history for the women’s team, Charlotte Mayock being the only Tiger to finisher higher with a 62nd-place finish in 1996.

With the NCAA Cross Country Championships over, the Tigers will turn their focus to the indoor track and field season. LSU will open up their indoor season at home with the LSU Purple Tiger on January 17th.

