Rangel Batres Set to Close 2024 Season at NCAA XC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country’s Lorena Rangel Batres will close out her collegiate career on grass Saturday at the NCAA Championships, hosted in Wisconsin at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. The women’s 6k race is set to start at 9:20 a.m. CT and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Saturday, November 23rd | Thomas Zimmer Championship XC Course

Women’s 6K | 9:20 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Meet Information | ESPNU

Senior Lorena Rangel Batres will close out her cross-country career with LSU on Saturday as she is fresh off of a stellar performance at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

At the South Central regional, Rangel Batres became the fourth woman in LSU history to punch her ticket to the NCAA Championships. She finished sixth overall as an individual at the regional meet with a time of 19:32.3. Her new personal-best time shaved almost two seconds off her previous best set at the SEC Championships weeks prior. Her sixth-place finish tied for the second-highest in LSU history with Ella Chesnut, who accomplished this feat last season.

Rangel Batres earned her third All-Region honor from USTFCCCA with her to-25 finish at the regional meet. She had previously accomplished this in 2021 and 2022.

The San Luis Potosí, Mexico, native will be looking to reach a new best for the program as she competes in the national title race. Charlotte Mayock holds the best finish by a Tiger in LSU women’s history with 62nd in 1996. Last season Ella Chesnut finished 196th as a sophomore.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.