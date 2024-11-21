LSU Adds Another NCAA A Cut On Day Two of Georgia Invitational

ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU swimming and diving team concluded Day Two of the Georgia Invitational Thursday and finished the finals session with an additional NCAA A cut in the men’s 200-yard medley relay inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Through day two, the LSU men are in fourth place with 365 points, while the LSU women are fourth with 390.5 points.

The Tigers opened the finals session in the 200-yard medley by finishing in the top four in the women’s and men’s event. The relay team of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Grace Palmer, Sofia Sartori, and Michaela de Villiers claimed fourth place with a time of 1:37.29. On the men’s side, LSU’s A relay team consisting of Stepan Goncharov, Mitch Mason, Griffin Curtis, and Jere Hribar placed second with a time of 1:23.44.

The men’s time met the NCAA A standard (1:23.62), automatically qualifying the relay team for the NCAA Championships in March.

In the 400-yard IM, Saskia Blasius was the highest finisher for LSU, claiming 13th place with a time of 4:17.25. Four Tigers competed in the C final of the event, finishing in the order of Lauren Bernardo (17th – 4:17.20), Helen Sava (20th – 4:18.77), Chloe Cheng (21st – 4:18.99), and Lillian Tichenor (23rd – 4:20.15). On the men’s side, Collin Quickstad also placed 13th in the event with a time of 3:51.58, while Truman Breithaupt finished in 19th place with a time of 3:56.07.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Carlos-Broc (52.64) and Sartori (52.98) competed in the A final, finishing in 6th and 8th place, respectively. Sabrina Lyn and Jenna Bridges finished back-to-back in the B final at No. 13 and No. 14. In the C final, Giulia Zambelli placed 17th, Reagan Sweeney placed 19th, and Avery Littlefield placed 21st.

On the men’s side of the 100-fly, Pawel Uryniuk was the top finisher for LSU, placing 11th with a time of 47.22. In the C final, Gavin Rogers claimed 18th place with a time of 48.48, while Mason Williams finished in 20th place with a time of 49.23.

For the 200-free, Barnes finished ninth with a time of 1:44.90, while Nicole Santuliana and Reagan Osborne closed out the B final in 14th and 16th place, respectively. Anastasia Bako and Zambelli competed in the C final with respective times of 1:49.05 and 1:49.15.

In the men’s event, Jovan Lekic (1:34.25) and Hribar (1:34.65) raced in the A final, finishing in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Jacob Pisho finished in 16th place in the B final with a time of 1:36.98. In the C final, Karlo Percinic placed 18th (1:36.13), Silas Beth placed 19th (1:36.81), Stuart Higdon placed 21st (1:37.86), and Ryder Gentry placed 22nd (1:38.53).

In the women’s 100-yard breaststroke, Palmer swam in the A final and finished sixth with a time of 1:00.17. In the C final, Lyn finished 17th, Megan Braman placed 21st, and Cheng claimed 23rd. On the men’s side, Mason finished in third place with a time of 52.08. Levi Thome placed 16th in the event with a time of 53.76.

In the final individual event of the night in the 100-yard backstroke, Valeriia Egorova and Carlos-Broc finished in fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 52.15 and 52.42. In the B final Sartori placed 10th (53.11) and Jessie Liao placed 14th (54.28). In the C final, de Villiers claimed 17th place with a time of 53.82.

In the 100-back for the men, Goncharov finished in seventh place with a time of 46.88.

On the boards, Carson Paul won on the 3-meter springboard with a final score of 394.80. Zayne Danielewicz placed fifth in the consolation final with a score of 304.05. On the women’s 1-meter, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed third with a score of 275.15 with Helle Tuxen taking sixth place (263.85) and Maggie Buckley finishing seventh (262.70).

The Tigers return to the Gabrielsen Natatorium Friday for Day Three of the Georgia Invitational. The preliminary session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT. The only difference in the finals session is it will begin at 4:00 p.m. CT.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday

1,650y Freestyle (morning session)

200y Backstroke

100y Freestyle

200y Breaststroke

200y Butterfly

Men’s and Women’s Platform

400y Free Relay