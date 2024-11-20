SEC Announces 2025 Gymnastics TV Schedule, Seven LSU Meets Nationally Televised 

BATON ROUGE, La. — The defending national champion LSU Gymnastics team will be featured on national television seven times throughout the regular season in 2025, announced by the league on Wednesday.

All eyes on the Tigers Catch the defending national champs on national television seven times throughout the regular season in 2025! pic.twitter.com/cp9oAaj6Gv — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) November 20, 2024

As the Tigers gear up to defend their title next year, fans across the country will have multiple opportunities to watch LSU in 2025 as NCAA Gymnastics continues to reach new heights across ESPN platforms. Their seven appearances on national television matches the program’s record broadcast time set in 2024.

Gymnastics will boast the most programming hours in ESPN history next year with nearly 100 hours of flips across their platforms this winter. Collegiate gymnastics will shine in the spotlight once again with the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth on broadcast television for the fifth consecutive season.

This year’s broadcast schedule showcases all top 10 teams in the country from the final 2024 standings and 20 of the Final Top 25.

LSU Gymnastics on TV in 2025:

Saturday, January 11: Sprouts Farmers Market College Quad at 3 p.m. CT on ABC

Friday, January 3: LSU vs. Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN

Friday, January 17: LSU vs. Florida at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Friday, January 31: LSU vs. Missouri at 7:30 p.m. CT on SECN

Friday, February 7: LSU at Alabama at 8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Friday, February 14: LSU vs. Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Friday, February 21: LSU at Kentucky at 6:00 p.m. CT on SECN

2024 NCAA champion LSU kicks off the new season with the first televised meet of the season on Friday, Jan 3 against Iowa State inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The following weekend, LSU will compete in the second annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, as Session II on ABC sees the Tigers take on California, Utah and Oklahoma.

Tickets for the 2025 Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City are available here.

ESPN and ESPN2 will host nine regular season matchups in 2025, with LSU being featured in three of those key matchups. The Tigers will face Florida and Oklahoma in primetime in the PMAC on Jan. 17 and Feb. 14, while traveling to Tuscaloosa on Feb. 7.

While broadcast time is at an all-time high, fans are encouraged to pack the PMAC for the Tigers five home meets in 2025. LSU will look to hold onto the nation’s attendance record for the second consecutive year with individual meet tickets going on sale soon.

The full SEC Gymnastics TV schedule will highlight some of the best conference matchups throughout the season, culminating in the SEC Championship on March 22, with both sessions airing live on SEC Network.

Friday Night Heights returns for year 11 as the 2025 season is highlighted by a record-tying nine consecutive weekends of action from around the conference. In total, SEC Network will showcase 18 live meets in the 2025 regular season, excluding conference championship sessions.

ABC is again the home of the 2025 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, with the Championship Final live in Fort Worth on Saturday, April 19, at 3 p.m. CT. The semifinal rounds are set for Thursday, April 17 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I at 3:30 p.m. and Semifinal II at 8 p.m. CT.

Surround championship coverage will be live on ESPN+ to bring viewers to each apparatus for every second of the action. Also returning this season is streaming coverage of NCAA Regionals on ESPN+, showcasing real-time action of every gymnast and apparatus from regional rounds in Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Wash., Tuscaloosa, Ala., and University Park, Pa.

Click here for the complete 2025 Gymnastics TV Schedule.