LSU Remains Steady at No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained steady at No. 7 in Monday’s updated AP Poll, a ranking LSU has carried since the preseason.
The Tigers are in action Monday night at home against Troy and then Wednesday night at home against Tulane. Next week LSU will be in Nassau, Bahamas for the Pink Flamingo Championship on Monday and Wednesday.
AP Poll – November 18, 2024
- South Carolina
- UConn
- USC
- Texas
- UCLA
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Maryland
- Ohio State
- West Virginia
- Duke
- Kentucky
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- TCU
- NC State
- Nebraska
- Illinois
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Louisville