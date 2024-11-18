LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

LSU Remains Steady at No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained steady at No. 7 in Monday’s updated AP Poll, a ranking LSU has carried since the preseason.

The Tigers are in action Monday night at home against Troy and then Wednesday night at home against Tulane. Next week LSU will be in Nassau, Bahamas for the Pink Flamingo Championship on Monday and Wednesday.

AP Poll – November 18, 2024

  1. South Carolina
  2. UConn
  3. USC
  4. Texas
  5. UCLA
  6. Notre Dame
  7. LSU
  8. Iowa State
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Kansas State
  11. Maryland
  12. Ohio State
  13. West Virginia
  14. Duke
  15. Kentucky
  16. North Carolina
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Baylor
  19. TCU
  20. NC State
  21.  Nebraska
  22. Illinois
  23. Oregon
  24. Alabama
  25. Louisville

